Marcelo Burlon is a firm believer in the strength of the melting pot, and his County of Milan line is the result of his definitive practices of converging worlds and opposites.

The latest branch of County of Milan is a collaboration with iconic sportswear brand Kappa, fusing the logos of the two brands to produce a new, distinctive design. Those synonymous Kappa offerings of sporty essentials in classic colours make up this collection, with classic polyester tracksuits intermingling with embroidered sweatshirts and t-shirts in black, red and military green.

The capsule collaborative collection was presented during the Fall Winter 18’s show in Milan, and will be available in selected stores globally and online at www.marcelburlon.eu from June.

Words by Callum Pease