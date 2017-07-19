The life and times of one of mankind’s ultimate divas is set to be explored in a brand new TV drama series.

Yep, after opening the doors to her fabulous life on last year’s short-lived E! reality series Mariah’s World, the Elusive Chanteuse is planning on having the rest of it acted out on the small screen.

According to Deadline, Mariah Carey has signed up to executive produce a scripted drama series based on her life alongside filmmaker and longtime friend Brett Ratner, who’s previously helmed music videos for the singer including ‘We Belong Together ‘ and ‘Obsessed’.

Developed by US TV network Starz, the as-yet untitled series the drama is set to chronicle the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl in 1980s New York, who overcomes a difficult childhood to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time.

Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov – the mastermind behind Mariah’s World – will join Ratner and Carey as an executive producer on the show, which has been written by Nina Colman (Dr Doolittle 3).

Signed to Colombia Records as a teenager 1988, Carey would find fame with 1990’s ‘Vision of Love’ before becoming the best-selling artists of the 1990s and shifting an estimated 200 million records to date.

The 47 or 48-year-old singer (sources vary) was honoured with GLAAD’s LGBT Ally Award last year, and recently sent a heartfelt video to the funeral of Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett after learning the late PR manager and social media star had been a long-time fan.

While Mimi’s TV series as no expected air-date as of yet, there’s one we’re sure fans can expect: fabulous-ness, and plenty of it.

