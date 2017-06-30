A heartfelt message from Mariah Carey has been played funeral service of Manchester bombing victim Martyn Hett.

Carey recorded special video in which she paid tribute to the 29-year-old PR manager and longtime fan, who was one of 22 people who died when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on 22 May.

The message was played during Martyn’s funeral service at Stockport Town Hall on Friday afternoon (June 30), which was screened live for those who could not fit inside the venue after the social media star’s family said the service was open to anybody who wanted to “celebrate Martyn’s life”.

Carey – who paid tribute to Martyn and others who lost their lives on social media in the wake of the attack – addressed the former Come Dine with Me winner directly in her video, saying: “I am talking to your spirit and I just wanted to say that I love you and I’m so happy that we got a chance to meet.

“I know that you’re shining down on us from heaven and I’m happy that all you family and friends could gather together in honour of you. That I play this song and I played small role in your life is a huge honour to me.

“I just want to send love to everyone who is there to honour you.”

Mariah Carey with a special tribute via video at the memorial service for Martyn Hett in Stockport pic.twitter.com/1juma84qZ9 — Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) June 30, 2017

A video montage featuring footage from Martyn’s life was also screened during the service, set to Carey’s 2013 hit ‘#Beautiful’.

The video included footage of US daytime talk show host Wendy Williams’ own tribute to the former Attitude contributor, who was due to be in the audience of her show just a week after his tragic death.

Everyone laughing + crying @ funny and beautiful tribute video for Martyn Hett. The 29yo was killed in the #manchesterattack #BeMoreMartyn 🌹 pic.twitter.com/GBlXut9wXE — Kate West (@Katewest0) June 30, 2017

Coronation Street star Helen Worth was also in attendance at today’s service, along with the ITV soap’s producer and several other production staff.

Martyn, a renowned fan of the series who even sporting a large tattoo of Deirdre Barlow on his left leg, is set to be honoured by Corrie bosses with an on-set memorial bench that will pay tribute to all those affected by last month’s attack.

