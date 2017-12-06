Mark Foster has been named Man of the Year, supported by Moss Bros at the Winq Men of the Year Awards.

The BBC pundit and former Olympic swimmer was presented with the award by Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black at the glitzy ceremony at Rosewood London on Wednesday (December 6).

Mark, who won six World Championship gold medals over the course of his glittering sporting career, came out publicly as gay last week, and opens up about his sexuality in-depth for the first time in the Winter issue of Winq, in shops tomorrow (December 6).

“It always seemed to me that I had this secret undercurrent that was my secret life,” he explains.

“When I was on the team I was Mark the Swimmer, I didn’t want [my sexuality] to get in the way of that. I stood on the block and it’s like, right, you’ve got to be a pillar here, and I think I just got used to not showing my competitors any weakness.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing star adds: “So what I showed people on the surface was Mark the swimmer, Mark the bloke, and beneath the surface was this other story. And so now I want to be a bit more authentic.”

Read more about Winq’s Men of the Year in their new Winter issue. Buy in print, subscribe or download now.