First came the announcement. Then came the social media teases and trailers. Now, we’ve finally got a date for the return of Will & Grace.

Mark your calendars, because everyone’s favourite foursome will return to the small screen in September.

NBC announced that the revival series, set to comprise of 12 episodes, will debut on September 28. The series will go out on Thursday evenings at 9pm, the same timeslot it held throughout most of its 8 season run between 1998 and 2006.

Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any word on a UK broadcaster or start date as of yet.

Last week, series co-creator Max Mutchnick provided some clues about what’s in store for viewers when the sitcom returns to screens following an 11-year absence.

The Emmy Award-winning producer tweeted a picture form the writers’ room on June 9), showing a draft script page from an upcoming episode entitled ‘The Wedding’, which, by the looks of it, will see Will (Eric McCormack) trying to land himself a wedding date.

Oh, and Karen (Megan Mullally) has a monkey. A friggin monkey! We’re sold already.

W&G Writing Room on Hiatus. Stopped by the office to pick up my wig. #wigandgrace pic.twitter.com/Cvy0aoYVXt — Max Mutchnick (@MaxMutchnick) June 9, 2017

Those without a magnifying glass to hand can check out the dialogue in full below:

JACK: I see where this going. You ask me to be your date, you drink too much, I’m disgusted, you feel uncomfortable and end up giving me money at the end of the night. I guess what I’m saying is, I need to borrow a grand. We can talk about it later when you’re plastered. WILL: Jack, you read my mind. I guess I’ll go with Plan B. No date. KAREN ENTERS WITH A MONKEY.

We can’t wait to see how this one turns out.

Meanwhile, show star Debra Messing recently revealed that new episodes of Will & Grace wouldn’t side-step the problematic ending of the show’s original run, which saw the series’ titular characters stop speaking to each other for twenty years after a mammoth falling out.

The 48-year-old actress told The Bill Carter Interview: “All I know is that I was told that they’ve come up with a very creative way of dealing with how the show ended, and that it will be in real time.”

Last month, first trailer for the revival was revealed.

Rather than just unveil a standard trailer, the cast filmed an entirely new mini-episode for fans to watch to wet their appetites for the main event.

There’s singing, laughter and a whole lot of Karen. Basically, it’s everything we could have ever wanted and more.

Watch the trailer below:

More stories:

Celebrate Shania Twain’s comeback with her 10 greatest songs

Opinion: People who want there to be a ‘straight pride’ need to check their privilege

