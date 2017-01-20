The new year welcomes a host of new brands and exclusive products to the activewear studio which launched in 2015.

From January 2017 MATCHESFASHION will be launching new SS17 collections by AEANCE, Café du Cycliste and a new accessory range by Casall.

In addition to new labels, the activewear studio will be updating its offering from brands such as adidas by Kolor, Fendi Active, Soar, 2XU and Peak Performance, including MATCHESFASHION exclusives from The Upside and Satisfy Running.

MATCHESFASHION will be bringing the activewear studio to life with a series of events, featuring designers and wellness experts, to be hosted in its London stores from mid-January.

Shop the new collections now at MATCHESFASHION.COM and check out the campaign images below.