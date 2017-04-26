Matchesfashion.com are launching their newest exclusive capsule collection with chic Parisian brand AMI

The collection is the third in a series of digital exclusives designed to showcase the best in global menswear from the luxury retailer.

AMI, founded by Alexandre Mattiussi, specialises in a casual, chic aesthetic that epitomises Parisian dressing – and this exclusive collection blends this aesthetic with inspiration from sport and streetwear.

Not only are the AMI classics being updated in new colourways and fabrications, but the brand is also introducing an embroidered ‘AMI de Coeur’ signature to t-shirts, striped shirts and knitwear. The signature is the symbol Alexandre uses to sign cards to his friends, adding an authentic and youthful element to the collection.

Further pieces include Bermuda shorts, slim fit jeans and white panelled sneakers.

The colour palette is kept fresh and light in white, cream, beige and sky blue, which makes it perfect for any chic summer wardrobe!

Alexandre says ‘‘The ‘Matches’ guy is someone very aware of style, of quality and of ‘cool’. I wanted to create a capsule that would embody these three things so that it represented both MATCHESFASHION.COM and AMI”, and describes the collection as “casual, effortless, spontaneous”.

The exclusive collection, available now, is priced between £85 to £685.

matchesfashion.com

Words by Peter Bevan