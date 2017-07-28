Andy Cohen truly is doing God’s (gay) work. Just a day after revealing what turns on CNN news anchor and BFF Anderson Cooper on Watch What Happens Live, the US talk show host is getting all the answers to the big questions: namely, what gives Matt Bomer a, well, boner?

In his fearless pursuit of truth, Andy used the Magic Mike star’s appearance on Thursday’s episode to find out exactly what gets his blood pressure, erm, up – and the results were illuminating.

From threesomes to handcuffs, role-playing to daddies, nothing was off-limits in the interrogation of one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs, and quite frankly life will never be the same again.

Hit play and get making notes below:

