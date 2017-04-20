YouTube star Max Emerson has built up a huge following on social media over the past few years thanks to his funny videos and all-American boy charm.

Last year he met his boyfriend, Andres Camilo, on a dating app and the pair quickly began dating. Max introduced him to his followers in June 2016 and ever since they’ve been giving us major #CoupleGoals with their cute posts

This week they headed away for a romantic getaway together, but they made sure to keep their fans updated with their goings on.

Going by their pictures, it looks as though the two of them spent most their time half naked and unable to keep their hands off each other – and we couldn’t be more jealous.

Where do we find our own hunky army boyfriend? Help us out, Max.

If you want to see more of these two, check out our picture special featuring their best moments.

