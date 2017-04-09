YouTube star Max Emerson has built up a huge following on social media over the past few years thanks to his funny videos and all-American boy charm.

Last year he met his boyfriend, Andres Camilo, on a dating app and the pair quickly began dating.

Max introduced him to his followers in June 2016 and ever since they’ve been giving us major #CoupleGoals with their cute posts.

Check them out below:





We can’t. It’s not fair. Where’s our hot army man?

