Max Emerson is up to his naked antics yet again.

The YouTube star has built up a huge following on social media over the past few years thanks to his funny videos and all-American boy charm.

He’s also had his fair share of acting roles, with parts in such as Glee and The Real O’Neals. He also appeared in Drag Race star Adore Delano’s music video for the single ‘DTF’.

In his latest set of snaps, the hunk has once again stripped down to nothing but his pants when he went for a cheeky bike ride with his boyfriend.

Over the past few weeks the pair don’t seem to have worn a pair of trousers – but we’re not complaining.

I miss @andrescamilo___ so here’s a picture with him. 📸 @donlemoncnn A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

#iWokeUpLikeThis A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:39am PDT