Model Max Emerson enjoys teasing fans with his steamy Instagram photos, and his latest snap yet has driven them wild.
The 29-year-old previously shocked fans after he was photographed climbing out of a lake wearing nothing at all. He’s also recently been snapped skinny-dipping and stripped off for a revealing shoot with his US military boyfriend, Andrés Camilo.
Emerson continues his love of water (and apparent hatred of clothing) with his latest Instagram shot, which features the model wearing a soaked see-through t-shirt while standing in the middle of what appears to be a lake.
However, the nude snaps didn’t stop there, as Emerson was lucky enough to be gifted a “drag recovery kit”. Naturally, he tried it out and fans couldn’t believe their eyes.
