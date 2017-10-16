Model Max Emerson enjoys teasing fans with his steamy Instagram photos, and his latest snap yet has driven them wild.

The 29-year-old previously shocked fans after he was photographed climbing out of a lake wearing nothing at all. He’s also recently been snapped skinny-dipping and stripped off for a revealing shoot with his US military boyfriend, Andrés Camilo.

Emerson continues his love of water (and apparent hatred of clothing) with his latest Instagram shot, which features the model wearing a soaked see-through t-shirt while standing in the middle of what appears to be a lake.

@mdaltonart A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 15, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

However, the nude snaps didn’t stop there, as Emerson was lucky enough to be gifted a “drag recovery kit”. Naturally, he tried it out and fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

My friend at @wholeapothecary sent over a drag recovery kit. Many thanks. #💄👶🏽 A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

