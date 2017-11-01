Max Emerson has treated fans with a new naked snap straight out of the bathroom, and it’s a steamy one.

The 29-year-old model and actor is not stranger to stripping down on social media, and recently shocked fans after he was photographed climbing out of a lake wearing nothing at all.

He’s also recently been snapped skinny-dipping and stripped off for a revealing shoot with his US military boyfriend, Andrés Camilo.

Emerson has continued the trend after sharing an Instagram photo of himself naked in a hotel bathroom.

Alongside the snap, the actor wrote: “Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room?”

To be honest Max, that wasn’t what we were looking at…

Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room? A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 27, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

And if that isn’t enough of Max for you, there’s happily much more where that came from…

#funFact: if the hotel gym is empty you don’t have wear a shirt. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 25, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

It’s not your castle if you don’t raise your flag. #photocred to my very embarrassed mother. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 23, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

#köln is a great city. Nice weather. Lots of churches. 📸 @andyboxermeyer hoodies at maxismsmedia.com order by end of week for delivery before #Halloween. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

A last day in NYC isn’t complete without a trip to @brooklynboulders with @shaunmichael519 A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

Life in the upside down. 📸 @mattyrichards @brooklynboulders A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Oct 16, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’