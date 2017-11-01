Max Emerson has treated fans with a new naked snap straight out of the bathroom, and it’s a steamy one.
The 29-year-old model and actor is not stranger to stripping down on social media, and recently shocked fans after he was photographed climbing out of a lake wearing nothing at all.
He’s also recently been snapped skinny-dipping and stripped off for a revealing shoot with his US military boyfriend, Andrés Camilo.
Emerson has continued the trend after sharing an Instagram photo of himself naked in a hotel bathroom.
Alongside the snap, the actor wrote: “Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room?”
To be honest Max, that wasn’t what we were looking at…
And if that isn’t enough of Max for you, there’s happily much more where that came from…
