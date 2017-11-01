Max Emerson has treated fans with a new naked snap straight out of the bathroom, and it’s a steamy one.

The 29-year-old model and actor is not stranger to stripping down on social media, and recently shocked fans after he was photographed climbing out of a lake wearing nothing at all.

He’s also recently been snapped skinny-dipping and stripped off for a revealing shoot with his US military boyfriend, Andrés Camilo.

Emerson has continued the trend after sharing an Instagram photo of himself naked in a hotel bathroom.

Alongside the snap, the actor wrote: “Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room?”

To be honest Max, that wasn’t what we were looking at…

Can we talk about how cool the anti-fog mirror is in this #fancy hotel room?

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

And if that isn’t enough of Max for you, there’s happily much more where that came from…

#funFact: if the hotel gym is empty you don’t have wear a shirt.

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

It’s not your castle if you don’t raise your flag. #photocred to my very embarrassed mother.

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

A last day in NYC isn’t complete without a trip to @brooklynboulders with @shaunmichael519

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

Life in the upside down. 📸 @mattyrichards @brooklynboulders

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on

More stories:
Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article
‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’