Underwear model, US actor, and social media star Max Emerson is no stranger to getting his kit off.
The star recently celebrated his birthday earlier this month by stripping off and going skinny dipping alongside his military boyfriend Andrés Camilo.
The pair have shared a brand new snap featuring Emerson massaging his “guinea pig” after taking some “classes”.
The actor, who released a film about LGBT homelessness and prostitution, met Andrés last year on a dating app. Since then, the couple have shared their relationship over social media.
Just last month the pair were photographed by Daniel Jaems for the Obsession series dressed in nothing but swim and underwear.
When he’s not massaging Andrés, Emerson can be caught jet skiing and flashing his bod at every opportunity:
More stories:
Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music
Nico Tortorella on being polyamorous: ‘It’s not just so I can f**k anyone’