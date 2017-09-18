Underwear model, US actor, and social media star Max Emerson is no stranger to getting his kit off.

The star recently celebrated his birthday earlier this month by stripping off and going skinny dipping alongside his military boyfriend Andrés Camilo.

The pair have shared a brand new snap featuring Emerson massaging his “guinea pig” after taking some “classes”.

Massage classes from @mattybthelmt and my guinea pig Andrés. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

The actor, who released a film about LGBT homelessness and prostitution, met Andrés last year on a dating app. Since then, the couple have shared their relationship over social media.

Just last month the pair were photographed by Daniel Jaems for the Obsession series dressed in nothing but swim and underwear.

When he’s not massaging Andrés, Emerson can be caught jet skiing and flashing his bod at every opportunity:

Fun fact: #newYork state #law requires a #lifeJacket to be worn at all times on a personal watercraft 📸 @andrescamilo___ A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Travel day. 📸 @danieljaems A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

Baby towels. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

