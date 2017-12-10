Max Emerson is used to baring all on Instagram, but the actor and model may have just proved once and for all that less is undeniably more.

A lot more, in fact.

The 29-year-old has left thirsty fans drooling after sharing a behind-the-scenes picture from a recent underwear shoot that brings new meaning to the phrase ‘hard at work’.

We know you’re the full package Max, but really…

48 hour underpants supermodeling marathon with @dgoda85. I’m getting too old for this shit. #iWokeUpLikeThis A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Dec 7, 2017 at 7:28am PST

Of course this isn’t the only place you can see Max this month – the Insta-stud has also stripped off to talk health and fitness in our brand new issue.

Get an exclusive peek at stunning new shoot here and check out the full shoot in the January issue of Attitude. Buy in print, subscribe or download.

More stories:

Mark Foster breaks silence over cruising claims: ‘I’m no bloody angel’

Tom Daley’s ‘head still turns for girls’, says Dustin Lance Black