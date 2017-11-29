You’re probably very familiar with actor Max Emerson by now, and if not, you’re about to be.

The 29-year-old loves to flaunt his body on social media, like when he recently went skinny dipping with his boyfriend Andres Camilo on Instagram, as you do.

This week, the hunk has been holidaying in Switzerland with Andres, and the happy couple have shared a number of snaps of them both enjoying their time in the country.

In his latest naked snap, the social media star posed naked in the shower and revealed he needed to share the snap in order to get his room comped. We mean, at least he’s honest guys.

While the image probably isn’t what the hotel management had in mind, we’re sure they’ll be happy.

Take a look at some of the couple’s other holiday snaps:

This post is a day late but we need to talk about the fact that our hotel room had its own private #sauna. It might have been for just one person, but when there’s a will there’s a way. @schweizerhof_luzern @flyswiss @myswitzerland A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:32am PST

#iWokeUpLikeThis en route to my @flyswiss flight. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 26, 2017 at 6:42am PST

Working remotely today. @swisstravelsystem @flyswiss A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:20am PST

The face he made when he saw the hotel we booked. @schweizerhof_luzern A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 22, 2017 at 6:34am PST

