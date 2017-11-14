Max Emerson has driven fans wild once again after sharing a brand new Instagram snap.
The 29-year-old loves to strip off for social media, and usually does it with boyfriend Andrés Camilo.
However, this time, Emerson enlisted the help of his ‘fake boyfriend.’ For god sake Max, some of us can’t even get a real one. We’re feeling very triggered.
The actor partnered up with straight model Max Domosai for a valentine’s ad, and the pair couldn’t resist sharing a steamy snap to Instagram.
Alongside the image, Emerson wrote: “It’s not cheating if they’re straight and have the same name as you. It’s just master bating.”
Aside from their names and profession, it seems both men enjoy showing off for their Instagram followers… not that we’re complaining, take a look below:
