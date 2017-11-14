Max Emerson has driven fans wild once again after sharing a brand new Instagram snap.

The 29-year-old loves to strip off for social media, and usually does it with boyfriend Andrés Camilo.

However, this time, Emerson enlisted the help of his ‘fake boyfriend.’ For god sake Max, some of us can’t even get a real one. We’re feeling very triggered.

The actor partnered up with straight model Max Domosai for a valentine’s ad, and the pair couldn’t resist sharing a steamy snap to Instagram.

It’s not cheating if they’re straight and have the same name as u. It’s just master bating. Please follow my fake boyfriend Max @thebigjablonsky A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:40am PST

Alongside the image, Emerson wrote: “It’s not cheating if they’re straight and have the same name as you. It’s just master bating.”

Aside from their names and profession, it seems both men enjoy showing off for their Instagram followers… not that we’re complaining, take a look below:

Me in about 5 hours when I’m off work drinking some apple juice #motts #juice #organic #snapple 📸 @stuart_winecoff A post shared by Max (@thebigjablonsky) on Nov 9, 2017 at 11:22am PST

”beeeeer hoooooo!” #tbt 📸 @stuart_winecoff A post shared by Max (@thebigjablonsky) on Nov 9, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Northeast Georgia doesn’t suck A post shared by Max (@thebigjablonsky) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

