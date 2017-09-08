Max Emerson celebrated his 29th birthday on Thursday (September 7) by, erm, getting his cakes out.
The US actor, model and social media star, who recently released a film about LGBT homelessness and prostitution after raising money on a crowdfunding site, marked the occasion with a cheeky shot of him and boyfriend Andrés Camilo skinny-dipping in the ocean.
“On your birthday you wear your birthday suit,” Max captioned the revealing snap.
Max has been seeing US military serviceman Andrés since the pair met on a dating app last year, and together the couple have garnered a large online following.
The loved-up couple recently posed for an intimate underwear shoot by photographer Daniel Jaems, in the first romantic same-sex instalment of his ‘Obsession’ portrait series. If you’re yet to see it, you can check out the seriously hot pics here.
While we’re at it, here a few more morsels from Max’s Instagram below…
