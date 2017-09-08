Max Emerson celebrated his 29th birthday on Thursday (September 7) by, erm, getting his cakes out.

The US actor, model and social media star, who recently released a film about LGBT homelessness and prostitution after raising money on a crowdfunding site, marked the occasion with a cheeky shot of him and boyfriend Andrés Camilo skinny-dipping in the ocean.

“On your birthday you wear your birthday suit,” Max captioned the revealing snap.

Max has been seeing US military serviceman Andrés since the pair met on a dating app last year, and together the couple have garnered a large online following.

On your birthday you wear your birthday suit. Thanks for the love, guys. 📸 @mattyrichards A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Sep 7, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

The loved-up couple recently posed for an intimate underwear shoot by photographer Daniel Jaems, in the first romantic same-sex instalment of his ‘Obsession’ portrait series. If you’re yet to see it, you can check out the seriously hot pics here.

While we’re at it, here a few more morsels from Max’s Instagram below…

In only twelve hours, the mayor of #cincinnati has officially declared our hotel room a #disaster area. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Every time he visits, @andrescamilo___ always insists on a piggyback ride… A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Please tell my monkey that I miss him already by spamming his page with Monday 🐒🐒🐒. @andrescamilo___ A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Aug 14, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

I miss @andrescamilo___ so here’s a picture with him. 📸 @donlemoncnn A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

@andrescamilo___ and I found this incredible new line of cutting edge performance biking apparel. It’s so advanced, only true cyclists can see it. A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

