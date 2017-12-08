Max Emerson’s regular shirtless Instagram antics have attracted him a rabid online following, but with a film, a book and a web series on the way, there’s more to the social media stud than meets the eye.

The Florida-born star, who’s made TV appearances on LGBT-friendly shows like Glee and The Real O’Neals, might appear perfectly preened on his Instagram feed, but when it comes to staying in shape, the 29-year-old believes a healthy balance is the key.

“There’s not just one thing,” Max admits when asked about his fitness regime in the January issue of Attitude – available to download and in shops now. “Work out for an hour a day. Eat a salad once a day. Usually that should cover it.”

“If you work out a lot then you can eat all the carbs you want because you’re burning it off. I think a lot of people have a very sedentary lifestyle, so I’m really lucky that in my job I’m constantly on the go, walking non-stop.”

He adds: “I think it just comes down to your everyday habits. When you go to the gym don’t screw around when you’re there; actually sweat, push yourself.

“Set yourself goals and measure your progress if you can.”

