Max Riemelt has answered all of our prayers by getting naked in the new season of Sense8.

The German actor, who portrays Wolfgang Bogdanow, a Berlin locksmith and criminal on the Netflix series, wasted no time in appearing nude onscreen in the new season of the Netflix show.

Wolfgang gets caught in the middle of showering in one of the show’s new episode. We’re not sure exactly what was going on plot-wise at the time because we became transfixed by his booty. Can you blame us?

In a recent interview with Attitude, Max revealed whether fans can expect to see more of the sex scenes that the show has become famous for. “There’s going to be more,” he said.

“It’s also the way Lana portrays these sex scenes; it’s more like an oil painting you like to look on, not the physical act of two people putting something into each other. It’s like a melting pot that shows what’s possible when you just think about what you feel when you have sex.”

He continued: “It’s not that very simple, single image you have of sex; it describes a feeling you could have when you have someone you feel connected to. It’s a beautiful sex scene, which is really rare nowadays; it’s not something people like to think of as pornographic.”

Max also talked about how comfortable he is with going full-frontal onscreen. “Of course I’m worried, because I don’t know [in] what context this material will be shown, he said. “Will it be something that people will just rewind because it’s so shocking, or will it be something quite natural that is just a pert of a scene that works?

“At some point you have to decide and I decided to trust the people I work with, and it just so happens the result was so positive that I have no so many problems with it anymore. But I’m still struggling with it, of course. It’s not something that’s so easily done.”

Season 2 of Sense8 is now streaming on Netflix.

