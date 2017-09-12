The hilarious first teaser for the Mean Girls musical has been unveiled ahead of the eagerly-anticipated stage show’s world premiere next month.

Anticipation for the musical adaptation of Tina Fey’s 2004 hit comedy about a cliquey American high school has been building since the project was first announced last year, and if the first look at the new group of Plastics is anything to go by, audiences aren’t set to be disappointed.

The trailer provides a first at the show’s take on the infamous trio of Regina George, Gretchen Weiners and Karen Smith, played by Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell respectively, and while there are plenty of nods to the original film for fans to enjoy, it’s clear that the Mean Girls musical is going to be very much its own animal.

See @MeanGirlsBway​ – with talking and singing at the same time! – starting March 12: https://t.co/pDW7YhWvfj pic.twitter.com/7NhYOV0A8K — Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) September 11, 2017

Fey has adapted her original script for the stage, while her husband Jeff Richmond has written the score. With lyrics Legally Blonde‘s by Nell Benjamin and direction from The Book of Mormon’s Casey Nicholaw, it seems that the beloved film’s stage adaptation is in several) safe pairs of hands.

The musical has already garnered the approval of original Regina Rachel McAdams, who told People that she hopes to be invited to see the show when it opens on Broadway in March 2018.

“I really hope I get an invitation, yeah. I would love to see it. I’m so, so curious about it,” the 38-year-old actress said.

The Mean Girls musical is set to make its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. next month before hitting Broadway in March 2018.

