Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese has accused actress Bijou Phillips of sexually and physically assaulting him.

The 39-year-old claims the Phillips ridiculed his sexuality and body shamed him during the filming of 2001’s Bully.

The allegations came in a Facebook post from last week, which Franzese claims was inspired by Ellen Page, who accused an X-Men director of outing her and making sexual remarks against her.

In the post, Franzese claimed: “I am telling this story of homophobia and abuse because Ellen Page shared hers. On my first film Bully I was harassed by Bijou Phillips the entire shoot.”

“She body-shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me. I was scared and closeted and feared for my job.

“It started with a lot of eye rolling whenever we spoke but escalated when we did a cast shoot for the poster.”

The actor claims Phillips repeatedly asking him if he was gay and laughing – and that the producers of the film did nothing to stop her.

After telling her he was bisexual, Franzese says Phillips screamed the next day: “Oh look! The bi guy is here!”

Franzese also claims Phillips publicly ridiculed him while he was filming as a scene that involved him taking his shirt off.

Describing it as an “extremely vulnerable moment”, the actor claims Phillips pointed at his body and yelled “Ewwww gross” at the “top of her lungs”.

Franzese also claimed Phillips told him he reminded her of Carnie Wilson, a US singer and TV host who was known for her weight issues, before grabbing his nipple and twisting it through his shirt.

The actor also claimed that Phillips kept rubbing her dirty feet on his neck and allegedly kicked him in the back of his head, which he claims he was left feeling “light headed and dizzy” after.

Phillips has since issued a statement to TMZ about Franzese’s allegations, claiming she doesn’t remember what happened between the two.

“I want to write to address what Daniel has said. I don’t remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behaviour.

“I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I was to him made me so sad. I am so mortified by this behaviour and have contacted Daniel and apologised to him privately.”

She added: “I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBT community and Daniel.”

