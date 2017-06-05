It’s that time of year when Big Brother gets started again.

We might not all love the show, but there’s no denying it’s brought us some decent eye candy over the years.

This year, bosses have continued the trend and made sure there’s someone that a) is happy to walk around without clothes on and b) knows a thing or two about showing off.

Meet Lotan Carter, who’s previously danced alongside the likes of Dan Obsourne in the Dream Boys stage show.

Check him out below in full:

