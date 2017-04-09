Meet Keegan Whicker, the American industrial engineer that’s gone viral on social media.

Following in the footsteps of math’s teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli, Keegan’s quickly built up a huge following on Instagram thanks to his all-American look.

He’s got both the brains and the brawn, and he regularly shows off his physique to keep his 200,000 followers happy.

Check him out below to see if you get what all the fuss is about:

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick) on Jul 23, 2016 at 3:26pm PDT

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick) on May 10, 2016 at 5:49pm PDT

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick) on Mar 25, 2015 at 5:32pm PDT

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick) on Dec 3, 2016 at 4:53pm PST

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick) on Mar 27, 2016 at 7:35pm PDT

A post shared by Keegan Whicker (@klwhick) on Sep 17, 2015 at 5:21pm PDT

