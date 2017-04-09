Meet Keegan Whicker, the American industrial engineer that’s gone viral on social media.
Following in the footsteps of math’s teacher-turned-model Pietro Boselli, Keegan’s quickly built up a huge following on Instagram thanks to his all-American look.
He’s got both the brains and the brawn, and he regularly shows off his physique to keep his 200,000 followers happy.
Check him out below to see if you get what all the fuss is about:
