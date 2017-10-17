With the nights drawing in and winter fast approaching, the Red Hot calendar is officially back for 2018, featuring 12 gorgeous ginger men to heat up those long cold night.

With a theme of ‘British Boys’, the latest calendar will help the fight against homophobic bullying by raising money for the Ben Cohen STANDUP foundation, and we’ve got a look at the hunks who are stripping off this year.

Of course, if you hadn’t heard, this year organisers have started putting together an X-rated sister in the form of Red Hot C**ks, which is certainly another welcome addition to the series. You can check out a preview of those boys here.

Meanwhile, get a load of the 12 guys who’ll be keeping you company next year below – don’t forget to pick up a copy of the calendar here.

2018 can’t get here fast enough!

All photography by Thomas Knights.

