It’s time to meet What Happens at the Abbey star Cory Zwierzynski.
The brand new reality series, which takes a look at what happens inside one of the most iconic gay venues in Los Angeles, has become a smash hit for E!.
There’s drama, sexual tension and a boat load of hot guys working behind the bar. Basically it’s everything we could ever need in a reality show and we can’t believe it took them so long to make it.
Out of the all the cast, it’s Andrew Christian model Cory that’s caught our eye – check him out in various states of undress below: