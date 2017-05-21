It’s time to meet What Happens at the Abbey star Cory Zwierzynski.

The brand new reality series, which takes a look at what happens inside one of the most iconic gay venues in Los Angeles, has become a smash hit for E!.

There’s drama, sexual tension and a boat load of hot guys working behind the bar. Basically it’s everything we could ever need in a reality show and we can’t believe it took them so long to make it.

Out of the all the cast, it’s Andrew Christian model Cory that’s caught our eye – check him out in various states of undress below:

It’s that fresh out of the shower selfie #feelingscandalous #shower #selfie A post shared by Cory Zwierzynski (@coryz07) on Oct 19, 2016 at 7:33pm PDT

Rub a dub dub I’m taking selfies in the tub #andrewchristian #bangkok #norubberducky #bathtub #selfie A post shared by Cory Zwierzynski (@coryz07) on Dec 29, 2016 at 2:36pm PST

Just relaxing #scandalous #selfie #nofilter A post shared by Cory Zwierzynski (@coryz07) on Feb 13, 2015 at 4:31pm PST