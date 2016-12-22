This interview was first published in Attitude issue 273, August 2016.

Despite the fact he’s Iraq’s only openly-gay LGBT activist, the concept of ‘coming out’ is not something Amir Ashour is familiar with. Opening up about his identity was a gradual process; personal safety and cultural attitudes meant he never felt compelled to make a grandiose statement about it. “We don’t even have an Arabic or Kurdish word for coming out,” he points out, rejecting the notion he ever experienced a defining moment in which he ‘came out’. Ashour is an anomaly though. That he, an openly gay man, is no longer living or even allowed back into his home country is indicative.

The situation for LGBT Iraqis’ is bleak; a 2015 UN report highlighted the numerous human rights abuses that have taken place there. Put simply, living openly as an LGBT person is literally a matter of life and death. Local militias, government agents and religious extremists have a history of targeting queer people, with the latter responsible for numerous public executions recent years. Families turning against their children – often kicking them out of home – is still an all-too-common response to discovering their sexual or gender identity. The climate is one of tremendous fear for Iraq’s LGBT community, and so it remains very much confined to the closet.

“A lot of people keep that aspect of who they are as a secret…because it’s not a common thing,” says Ashour. “It could lead to losing the opportunity of continuing your education if you are in school. It will definitely lead to losing your job if you are working. In extreme cases it could actually kill you, either by extended family members or by religious militias.”

Born and raised in Baghdad, at the age of 11 Ashour and his family moved to Sulaymaniyah, a city in Iraqi Kurdistan. Shortly after finishing his bachelors in agriculture, animal/livestock husbandry and production, he became the Iraq human rights consultant at Madre, an international women’s human rights organisation, and OutRight Action International, an LGBTIQ organisation. He also began his work in the field of LGBT equality, giving TED talks about gender identity, interviewing queer Iraqis about their personal experiences and using his contacts at NGOs to support the most vulnerable.

Eventually he became frustrated at the fact he could only react to LBGT human rights abuses, rather than prevent them, and endeavoured to create Iraq’s first organisation tasked with the proactive emancipation of LGBT, IraQueer.

Coordinating such a movement was impeded by the fact that Iraq’s queer community is almost entirely hidden from the public eye, and finding willing participants requires Ashour to expose himself to a potential backlash. Even the underground gay scene that once existed in Iraq was systematically shut down by heavy government policing and the vigilantism of local armed militias.

“There used to be some kind of scene underground, especially in Baghdad…but now the biggest gathering could be around five people, who [already] know each other,” says Ashour. “The people who look more LGBT+ people face a lot of difficulty in the streets: they could be attacked by people, they could be attacked by religious militias, or they could be violated by police forces.”

Apps like Grindr and Tinder provide some of the only secure channels of communication for LGBT people across the region; they became invaluable tools for Ashour when he started canvassing support for his organisation. “In my city…there were more than a hundred people,” says Ashour, estimating the number of Grindr users in Sulaymaniyah.

“Because of my work before IraQueer a lot of people were contacting me and asking what we can do to show support [for LGBT rights],” he continues. “I started contacting those people back and I asked them if they would be interested in joining something like IraQueer. I used social media. I used personal contacts, I even used Grindr and Tinder. Out of the many I contacted, three said yes.”

Despite the underwhelming response, it was still enough to form IraQueer. Together, along with the contacts he had made at other human rights organisations, Ashour and his team of activists began championing LGBT equality across Iraq. While he continued his work reacting to the abuses suffered by LGBT people – from providing safe houses to those kicked out of the family home, to arranging medical support for queer people who have been refused it in public hospitals and surgeries – Ashour was now able to engage in proactive tactics.

With the IraQueer website now up and running, he and his steadily growing community of activists were able to use social media to disseminate information about the LGBT cause, raising the visibility of queer issues and sparking discussions online. He himself also took the brave step of hosting human rights and gender identity training sessions, designed to educate people face-to-face. It was a move that eventually saw him arrested for “promoting prostitution”.

“I discovered that we were monitored by the police; it was very risky to work there,” he says. “They thought I was recruiting people to start brothels and promote sex work. There were a lot of bad reactions. One of the training sessions we were giving was to female journalists in Iraq, two were very aggressive about the training…saying things like ‘why would gay men not like being raped? Isn’t that what they do in the first place?’”

While the reactions to his sessions were predominantly negative, there were isolated cases which more than justified the work that he was doing.

“One of the participants was a 55-year-old woman,” says Ashour. “A widow and a grandmother, after the training…she said ‘I think I’m queer’. I said ‘ok’. And she’s like ‘what do you mean ok?’ I said ‘great you know yourself better, I’m happy’. It was like she was waiting for me to judge her. Then we walked for a few minutes in silence. She turned to me and said ‘now I know why it didn’t work out with my husband’. She waited for 55 years to discover that. Now she is one of the biggest allies we have in Iraq.

“We’re very happy about the work we are doing because even though we’re in the very beginning of our movement, and we still have a very long way ahead of us; we have witnessed some very positive signs from locals and internationals who have been reacting to our work.”

As well attracting police scrutiny, Ashour’s training sessions garnered the attention of his close friends, leading to his first arrest. “They took me in the car for a while and asked me to admit that I created multiple Facebook profiles pretending to be girls to seduce them to be a gay,” recalls Ashour. “They pushed me and that’s when I called the police. After the police questioned me and questioned them, they came up to the conclusion that I am running brothels and that I should be the one accused of things. That was the first time where I ended up in jail.”

After speaking at an international youth conference, he was arrested for a second time by Khurdish Special Forces. He was released having spent 15 hours being questioned and the left the country hours later and hasn’t been back since.

After a trip which took him through the likes of Lebanon and Turkey, Ashour eventually settled for Sweden. He is now barred from the country and unable to return, but despite this he has still managed to grow IraQueer to 40 people. He remains the only member public about his role; they’ve never met in person and even online interactions – a simple ‘like’ on one the group’s posts for example – can prove costly.

“We will be meeting soon, in person, somewhere outside of Iraq to have our first in-person meeting,” says Ashour. “We use safe ways to communicate with each other to exchange information. I make sure that all the publications that we post on the website or social media are being done from Sweden, so if something they track, they track it to Sweden. One of our members was actually outed by his family, because they saw that he was visiting the page and communicating with us, and now he is facing difficulties with his family.”

While many activists and supporters of Ashour’s work remain anonymous, hidden for their own safety, one particularly strong advocate is unashamedly open about her unconditional support. “The first question my mum asked me when we spoke was ‘but didn’t you say you want an outdoor wedding’,” says Ashour, recalling the first conversation he had with her about his sexuality. VISA complications have meant she has been unable to see Ashour since he left Iraq; it hasn’t stopped her following his work with all the unyielding enthusiasm one would expect from a mother.

“I have a very good relationship with my mum; I always have done,” he says. “We talk every day and every single time we talk she asks about the organisation and asks if we have grown in number. Every single time I have a conference she calls before and after to see how I did. She even asked me to send her articles in Swedish which even I can’t read.”

Despite everything he has experienced in his home country, Ashour finds it easy to stay positive. His relationship with his mother, the successes and growth he’s experienced with IraQueer, the messages of support he’s received – all contribute to his belief that things are getting better, and will continue to do so.

“I think the situation in Iraq is very chaotic at this moment, and for us we see that as an opportunity,” says Ashuor. “People are tired and fed up, and are in desperate need for change. We might not be able to fully put the LGBT+ issues on the table, but we are hoping to increase the visibility of the cause, and we see this situation as an opportunity to promote the Iraq that we want to see which is a place where everyone can find themselves, and can feel safe regardless of whether all the aspects of their identities are ‘socially accepted’ or not.”

His desire to return and continue his work on the ground is as overwhelming. But while his initial goal is simply to secure a reunion with his family and carry on working with IraQueer from within the country, his long term goals are much more ambitious.

“I don’t have a timeline for when I can go; I could find out in 30 minutes and I’ll be on the next flight back,” says Ashour. “Or I could find out in 5 years and I’ll also be on the next possible flight. My ultimate goal is that I want to be involved in politics in Iraq, for that to happen I have to be there. Some years ago we were afraid of even talking about it, but I want to be able to run for prime minister openly. I will run as many times as possible until it’s done. It’s not only about winning, every time I can run I send a message to myself that this is possible.”

Words by – Chris Godfrey

Photography – Luxxxer