Megan Mullally has dashed all of our hopes of finding a real-life Karen Walker by revealing that she is nothing like her fictional Will & Grace counterpart.

When we asked her what percentage Karen Walker she is in her real life, Megan replies: “Low, thankfully.”

She adds: “But doesn’t everybody have a part of them that wishes they could say whatever the fuck they wanted to without having to worry about it?”

A new series of Will & Grace was confirmed in January, and the cast have been teasing us with snaps on social media. Megan remains tight-lipped on what we should expect.

“I don’t know the specifics, but [in terms of direction] if you really stop to think about it, nothing [in Will & Grace] was ever really politicised. The real treasure of Will and Jack was that they were gay men among many other things: Jack was also a cater waiter, a Peter Pan character, lots of other things.”.

Megan also gave her thoughts on the show’s handling of LGBT issues, in particular the use of humour when dealing with serious subjects. “If anybody feels that Will & Grace had any kind of impact on raising levels of tolerance for the gay community, then it was because it was handled with a light touch.

“[Back then] if you tried to hammer people over the head with it, they would have been up in arms and wouldn’t have wanted to watch the show.”

Megan will be in the UK later this month performing with Stephanie Hunt in Nancy & Beth, an evening of musical mayhem which Megan describes as “punk-vaudeville”.

Nancy & Beth comes to the Royal Festival Hall in London on 20 April and the Palace Theatre in Manchester on 22 April.

The May issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, or subscribe. To buy a digital copy, visit pocketmags.com/attitude.

More stories:

Madonna called the Will & Grace cast by their characters’ names, reveals Megan Mullally

Will & Grace IS coming back for a new season