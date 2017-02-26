Former Spice Girl Mel B, who recently performed with Olly Alexander, has been playing the role of Roxie in the Chicago musical on Broadway this year.

Mel B surprised audience members of her final show this week by breifly breaking out of character as Roxie and singing a line of ‘Wannabe’ by the Spice Girls.

The singer later shared the surprise on Instagram along with the caption, “Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show in Chicago musical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power.”

Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power haha #nyc🗽 #broadwaybaby A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:10am PST

In the clip, Mel, while strutting across the stage, delivers the famous “So here’s the story from A-Z” from her rap in ‘Wannabe.’

The crowd erupt into applause before the performer returns to the play, “I’m going to tell something… as Roxie.”

The show marked the end of Mel’s career on Broadway, though she may be returning to music with GEM.

