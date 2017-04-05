Mel B has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband.

The Spice Girl made a declaration at the Los Angles Supreme Court on Monday in documents obtained by TMZ, claiming that Stephen Belafonte subjected her to years of emotional and physical abuse.

She alleges that Belafonte punched her following an appearance on The X Factor in 2012, and also days after the Spice Girls performed at the 2012 Olympic Games.

The suggest that his “mind games” became so overwhelming she attempted suicide in December 2014.

Shockingly, she also claims that her estranged husband would film them having sex, sometimes without her prior knowledge, and then threaten to release the tapes publicly.

In the court papers, the former X Factor judge is asking for the court to stop him from leaking the tapes.

Following the declaration, Mel B has been granted sole custody of her youngest daughter, and a hearing has been set for April 24.

It comes after singer filed for divorce from her husband of a decade last month (March 20), citing irreconcilable differences.

According to TMZ, Belafonte has denied the accusations.

Attitude has reached out to Mel B’s rep for comment, however a representative for Belafonte was unavailable.

More stories:

Zachary Quinto slams Donald Trump over transgender student protections

Indiana announce immediate plans to add LGBT protections to Religious Freedom bill