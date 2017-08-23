Mel B has continued to live up to her Scary Spice moniker (August 22) after throwing a glass of water over Simon Cowell and storming off stage during America’s Got Talent.

The clash took place during Tuesday night’s live quarter-final after head judge Simon made a quip about the former Spice Girl’s marriage.

While criticising the performance of contestant and stuntman Demien Aditya, who had staged an escape from a wooden box suspended in mid-air, Cowell said: “I feel like this would be a lot like Mel’s wedding night, a lot of anticipation…not much promise or delivery.”

The personal jibe caused Mel – who is currently going through an acrimonious divorce from her husband of ten years, Stephen Belafonte – to stand up and throw a glass of water over her fellow judge.

The 42-year-old singer then immediately walked off stage, to the shock of the audience and host Tyra Banks, who declared: “Mel B is out.”

Check out the incident below:

