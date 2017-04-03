A member of San Francisco’s Gay Men’s Chorus has tragically died.

The talented Ryan Nunez collapsed mid-performance over the weekend while on-stage with his fellow choir members.

Chorus members and paramedics performed CPR for an hour before the singer was pronounced dead.

“Filled with humor and huge hugs for all—he just took care of everyone,” SFGMC wrote on Facebook.

“No one loved SFGMC more than Ryan. It literally changed his life—as knowing him has changed all of ours.”

Artist Director, Tim Seelig, also took to social media to pay tribute to Ryan in an emotional post.

He wrote: “Please allow me to share one of the most heart-breaking experiences of my life. One of our singers, Ryan Nunez, collapsed on the risers during intermission of our concert last night and, after an hour of CPR, administered mostly by chorus brothers, was pronounced dead by paramedics.

“They had been unable to move him from the stage, so he died on the spot where he had sung the first half. The singers waited backstage and the audience waited in their seats with me keeping them occupied with life stories getting periodic updates to ‘stretch’

“When we got the final word, we let the audience go, with our apologies for not being able to continue,” he added.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. Our thoughts are with Ryan’s family.

