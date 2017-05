Men around the world are coming out in droves to celebrate #WorldNakedGardeningDay.

Now in its 13th year, the day was celebrated around the world last Saturday, but people are still getting into the spirit.

Created as an answer to WorldNakedBikeRidingDay, it’s an easier way to strip off for those who can’t stand the idea of riding a bike all day in the nude.

Makes sense to us, everyone’s got to trim their bush occasionally right?

Check out some of the best pictures below:

