Fresh off making history at the Oscars, the male stars of stunning coming-of-age drama Moonlight are fronting Calvin Klein’s latest campaign.

Marhershala Ali, who scooped the award for Best Supporting Actor at last night’s star-studded show in Los Angeles, has posed for the brand’s Spring 2017 campaign alongside co-stars Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes and Alex Hibbert, who all portray the film’s main character Chiron at various stages in his life.

In a statement, Calvin Klein creative director Raf Simons said the campaign – which was photographed by Willy Vanderperre – stands as “an acknowledgement of remarkable actors who are revealing something important of being a man today in what they do.”

Check out all the stunning pictures below:

