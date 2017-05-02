The stars were out in force for the Met Gala 2017 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and they certainly didn’t disappoint in the style stakes.
The annual high society event is renowned for its risky, extravagant fashion, and there were plenty of eye-catching looks on display from everyone from Katy Perry and Rihanna to Serena Williams and Lupita Nyong’o.
This year’s theme was ‘Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between’, celebrating the work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, and the event’s A-list guests certainly put on an avante-garde show to remember.
Check out all the red carpet looks below
Rihanna
As ShaolinByNature said on Twitter: RIHANNA HEARD THE THEME, DID HER HOMEWORK, STUDIED THE GUIDE, & THAT'S WHY SHE'S #1. SHE PAID HOMAGE TO REI THE WAY IT WAS INTENDED
Katy Perry
Katy Perry attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art
Madonna, Sarah Paulson and Jeremy Scott
Nicki Minaj
Cara Delevingne
Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian
Ruby Rose
Rita Ora
Lupita Nyong’o
Emma Roberts
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Zendaya
Selena Gomez
Julianne Moore
Solange Knowles
Celine Dion
Celine Dion has been a surprise at her first Met Gala and her Versace look fits well with the theme
Jennifer Lopez
