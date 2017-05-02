The stars were out in force for the Met Gala 2017 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and they certainly didn’t disappoint in the style stakes.

The annual high society event is renowned for its risky, extravagant fashion, and there were plenty of eye-catching looks on display from everyone from Katy Perry and Rihanna to Serena Williams and Lupita Nyong’o.

This year’s theme was ‘Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between’, celebrating the work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, and the event’s A-list guests certainly put on an avante-garde show to remember.

Check out all the red carpet looks below

Rihanna

Katy Perry

#PulseEvents Katy Perry glows in red #KatyPerry #METGala #PulseGhana A post shared by Pulse Ghana (@pulseghana) on May 2, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Madonna, Sarah Paulson and Jeremy Scott

Comment when you see it. #SarahPaulson #madonna #metgala #metgala2017 #gistroom #krakstv #gistroomblog A post shared by gistroom.com.ng (@gistroomblog) on May 2, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

shook wig flew yass .etc. #madonna #sarahpaulson #jeremyscott #metgala #moschino A post shared by brandon (@br4ndiah) on May 2, 2017 at 2:35am PDT

Nicki Minaj

#nickiminaj #model #redcarpet #fashion #met #metgala #metmuseum #vogue #gown #commedesgarcons A post shared by No Name Needed (@fxshionting) on May 2, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Cara Delevingne

Kim Kardashian

#kimkardashian #MetGala #MetGala2017 #CommesDesGarcons #atfcelebs #allthingsfiery_atf #allthingsfiery #atfkuwtk #kkw A post shared by ATF (@fieryaccessories) (@allthingsfiery_atf) on May 2, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Kendall Jenner

Number one favourite style hair and makeup #metgala #hairstyle #hairup #kendalljenner A post shared by Megan Connolly (@megan.hair.uk) on May 2, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

Kylie Jenner

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

@blakelively never gets it wrong ✋ that dress!!!! Amazing!!! #metgala17#metgala#metball#metball17#blakelively#ryanreynolds#powercouple#redcarpet#commedesgarcons#mkf#mkfinstitute A post shared by MKF_Institute (@mkf_institute) on May 2, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Glowing Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian. #MetGala #metgala2017 A post shared by EM (@exquisitemagazinenig) on May 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose in this gorgeous dress #metgala2017 #styleblogger #fashionblogger #styleblogger #fashion #fashiongram #fashionista #fashionlook #rubyrose #metgala A post shared by ᗷEᒪᒪᗩ Yᑌᔕᑌᖴ (@styles_by_funsizebella) on May 2, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Rita Ora

#ritaora dikkat çekici kırmızı #marchesa elbisesi ile✨ @marchesafashion @ritaora #metgala #metgala2017 #redcarpet #redcarpetfashion A post shared by Krokandunyasi (@krokandunyasi) on May 2, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Lupita Nyong’o

#METGALA Style – @Lupitanyongo In @Prada www.thestylehive.com.ng Source – Vogue A post shared by THE STYLE HIVE (@itsthestylehive) on May 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Emma Roberts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

@priyankachopra with @nickjonas at #MetGala 😍😍 A post shared by Art (@myheartbeat_peecee) on May 2, 2017 at 2:09am PDT

Zendaya

For me this is by far the best dress! Love the print, colours, hair & makeup! #Celebritystyle #fashion #metgala @zendaya A post shared by Michelle Sanfilippo (@michs08_sanfilippostyle) on May 2, 2017 at 2:01am PDT

Selena Gomez

Omg look at this queen 👑😍 #selenagomez #MetGala2017 #MetGala @selenagomez A post shared by Selena’s kitty 😻 (@selenaskitty) on May 2, 2017 at 2:08am PDT

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore in a stunning Calvin Klein by Appointment gown. #metgala2017 #metgala #metball2017 #juliannemoore #gown#redcarpet #blonde #celebrity #calvinklein A post shared by Fashion Illustrated (@fashion_illustrated) on May 2, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Solange Knowles

My favourite of the night #metgala A post shared by Peter Jones (@peterjones_pj) on May 2, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

Celine Dion

Jennifer Lopez

More stories:

Matt Bomer recalls his struggle to come out to his parents

These are the 100 most eligible gay bachelors in the world – WATCH