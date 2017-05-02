The stars were out in force for the Met Gala 2017 at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and they certainly didn’t disappoint in the style stakes.

The annual high society event is renowned for its risky, extravagant fashion, and there were plenty of eye-catching looks on display from everyone from Katy Perry and Rihanna to Serena Williams and Lupita Nyong’o.

This year’s theme was ‘Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between’, celebrating the work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo, and the event’s A-list guests certainly put on an avante-garde show to remember.

Check out all the red carpet looks below

Rihanna

Katy Perry 

#PulseEvents Katy Perry glows in red #KatyPerry #METGala #PulseGhana

Madonna, Sarah Paulson and Jeremy Scott

Comment when you see it. #SarahPaulson #madonna #metgala #metgala2017 #gistroom #krakstv #gistroomblog

shook wig flew yass .etc. #madonna #sarahpaulson #jeremyscott #metgala #moschino

Nicki Minaj

#nickiminaj #model #redcarpet #fashion #met #metgala #metmuseum #vogue #gown #commedesgarcons

Cara Delevingne

Kim Kardashian

#kimkardashian #MetGala #MetGala2017 #CommesDesGarcons #atfcelebs #allthingsfiery_atf #allthingsfiery #atfkuwtk #kkw

Kendall Jenner

Number one favourite style hair and makeup #metgala #hairstyle #hairup #kendalljenner

Kylie Jenner

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian

Glowing Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian. #MetGala #metgala2017

Ruby Rose

Rita Ora

Lupita Nyong’o

#METGALA Style – @Lupitanyongo In @Prada www.thestylehive.com.ng Source – Vogue

Emma Roberts

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

@priyankachopra with @nickjonas at #MetGala 😍😍

Zendaya

For me this is by far the best dress! Love the print, colours, hair & makeup! #Celebritystyle #fashion #metgala @zendaya

Selena Gomez

Omg look at this queen 👑😍 #selenagomez #MetGala2017 #MetGala @selenagomez

Julianne Moore

Solange Knowles

My favourite of the night #metgala

Celine Dion

Jennifer Lopez

