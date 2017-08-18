We’ve got just over a month until the return of Will & Grace, and it looks like we’re in for one heck of a guest star.

The series revival, which has already been renewed for a second season, will be getting a visit from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

InTouch Weekly reports that Obama, who was First Lady from 2009-2017, is set to appear in an episode of the upcoming season. “The details are still being worked out, but supposedly Michelle is up for anything, as long as it doesn’t cross the line too much,” the report states.

The report also says that Obama “will not be taking any personal jabs at Donald Trump. The writers will leave that to the rest of the cast.” After all, when they go low, she goes high.

Michelle was an incredibly popular First Lady, maintaining consistently high favourability ratings during her husband’s two terms as president. In her farewell speech earlier this year, Obama praised the “glorious diversity” of the US as she encouraged young Americans to pursue an education.

The four core cast members will all return for the revival, which will completely disregard the events of the 2006 season finale in which the two main characters fall out and not speak for over a decade. Harry Connick Jr. will return as Grace’s ex husband Leo, and Pitch Perfect star Ben Platt will also appear in an episode.

One character who won’t be back when Will & Grace returns from its decade-long absence is Shelley Morrison, who played Karen’s fiery maid Rosario Salazar. The 80-year-old decided to retire from acting, series creator Max Mutchnick told reporters at a recent press event. “Shelley has decided to retire. It was with a heavy heart that she gave us that information and that we received it, but it is the way that it goes. It is a choice that she has made.

“We really wanted Shelley to be a part of this series, so we find ourselves having to figure that out moving forward. It was not an easy decision to make, but it’s one that she made.”

Will & Grace returns to NBC September 28 at 9pm. No word on a UK broadcaster yet.



