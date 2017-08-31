Michelle Visage has signed up for a new TV show.

The hilarious Drag Race judge and former pop star will make an appearance as a full-time judge on the new series of Ireland’s Got Talent.

This year, Visage will be joined by music manager and former X Factor judge Louis Walsh, comedian Jason Byrne and actress Denise Van Outen in a search to find a brand new star.

Taking to Twitter to excitedly reveal the big news, Visage tweeted: “I am proud to announce that I will be a judge on the brand new @GotTalentIRL!!! Louis Walsh @denise_vanouten @thejasonbyrne.”

According to The Sun, auditions will be kicking off in the near future, with the Grand Final to take place on St Patrick’s weekend in March 2018.

Walsh went on to add: “I’m delighted to be part of the very first Ireland’s Got Talent and we’ve got some amazing judges. This will be the biggest search for talent that Ireland has ever seen.

“See you at the auditions where we are going to prove to everybody that Ireland’s got talent.”

If you’re not a fan of Got Talent, then fear not, because Visage will be returning to screens in early 2018 for the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.