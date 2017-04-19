A biopic based on porn star Joey Stefano is in the works.

The upcoming film will tell the story of his discovery by drag star Chi Chi LaRue, his rise to fame thanks to his role in Madonna’s iconic Sex Book, and his untimely death.

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage is set to play Anita, a TV host that will provide a through-line for the film, while fellow star Alaska Thunderf*ck will play a make-up artist who also played in the band Johnny Depp Clones alongside LaRue.

Porn star Joey, born Nicholas Anthony Iacona Jr, turned to drugs as a teenager after his father tragically passed away.

After leaving rehab, he caught the eye of gay porn actor Tony Davis, who went on to become his mentor in the business. During his five year career, he starred in more than 35 adult films, before relapsing with a bottle of peach schnapps.

He later died in November 1994 from a lethal mixture of cocaine, morphine, heroin, and ketamine at the age of just 26-years-old.

Chad Darnell, who previously worked on male stripper film Magic Mike XXL, will direct the project.

The film will be based on Charles Isherwood penned biography Wonder Bread and Ecstasy: The Live and Death of Joey Stefano, and is set to be released in 2018.

