RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Milk is the face of Madonna’s MDNA skincare skin.

The singer released a new ad featuring the Drag Race star on Thursday (November 9), and fans weren’t prepared for it.

The ad starts with a voiceover by Madonna who says: “Over the years I’ve had the opportunity to embody many personas – to express myself but remain myself.”

We then see what appears to be the singer recreating some of her most iconic looks from music videos and performances, including the cone bra.

At the end of the advert, however, it’s revealed that the person in the shoot is actually Milk and not Madonna.

The Drag Race contestant took to Instagram to thank the legendary singer and everyone else part of the shoot.

“From having my makeup done by Aaron Henrikson, to my hair, to secretly getting to try on the original Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra (it didn’t fit haha), shooting the MDNA SKIN campaign video was surreal.”

He added: “To be a part of this, for someone who has always epitomized the ideals of being different and unique, was a dream come true.”

You can watch the ad below:

