Gay porn star Ali Liam, real name Alkoraishie Ali, has reportedly been arrested and charged with stabbing his boyfriend to death.

Ali, who performs for Men.com, is being charged with first-degree murder after his boyfriend, Keith Harris, was found dead in his apartment in San Francisco last week.

The 26-year-old is being held at the San Francisco General Hospital and the Bay Area Reporter reveals Ali is being treated for an unknown injury.

He is being detained at the hospital in an involuntary psychiatric hold while waiting transfer to jail.

The porn star went missing following the death of his boyfriend and didn’t respond to Facebook and text messages, emails or phone calls.

Ali’s brother Ammar Aliraqi, who lives in Baghdad, claims the family hadn’t been in contact with him for three weeks but when they did, Ali allegedly said he wanted to kill himself because he missed his mother.

On November 2, Paul Novales, the manager of the apartments where Harris was found dead, claims he received a call at 2pm, informing him that Harris had not been seen for several days.

Novales knocked on Harris’ apartment and when there was no reply, he unlocked the door and found Harris’ dead body along with “big drops” of blood and smears of blood on the wall.

Friends of the pair previously said they “seemed like a perfectly happy couple”.

