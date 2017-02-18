A Missouri cop who has served for over twenty years in the police force was allegedly told to “tone down” his “gayness” in order to get a promotion.

According to Gay Star News, Sgt Keith Wildhaber has filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County Police, claiming his superiors discriminated against him over his sexuality.

Wildhaber’s lawsuit, obtained by the St Louis Post-Dispatch, claims that the officer had been “denied multiple promotions” and “subjected to unlawful employment discrimination” in violation of the Missouri Human Rights Act, which forbids anti-LGBT discrimination.

In 2014, Wildhaber applied for a promotion to Lieutenant, however, a member of the Board of Police Commissioners allegedly told him: “The command staff has a problem with your sexuality. If you ever want to see a white shirt, you should turn down your gayness.”

Rejecting the advice, Wildhaber was the only one of nine candidates to be rejected for the promotion.

Wildhaber made a complaint of discrimination to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights Commission in 2016.

Following this, Wildhaber was forced to work night shifts in a different precinct around 30 miles from his home.

In January, the Missouri Commission on Human Rights Commission ruled that he had a right to sue his employer.

As of now, the St Louis police have refused to comment on the lawsuit. However, the board member named in the suit has denied advising Wildhaber to “tone down” his sexuality.

