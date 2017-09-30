Nick Mascardo is a hugely popular underwear model for Andrew Christian.

Being a model, Mascardo isn’t afraid of stripping down for his several thousand followers, and he’s frequently sent them into meltdowns with his NSFW images.

Earlier this week Mascardo kept to the tradition by sharing a photo featuring Mascardo and his friend Joe Rap laying completely naked at the beach, with nothing but a hat to hide their goods.

The photo was accompanied with the caption: “I’m a little bit naked, but that’s ok”, and it’s more than ok for us!

I’m a little bit naked, but that’s ok. 👌🏻 @thatjoerapkid @andrewchristianintl #andrewchristian #actrophyboy A post shared by Nick Mascardo (@nickmasc) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

If that wasn’t enough for you, Mascardo has shared some steamier photos.

Walk in strong, crawl out stronger. @andrewchristianintl #andrewchristian #actrophyboy A post shared by Nick Mascardo (@nickmasc) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

I wasn’t naked. I just simply didn’t have any clothes on. @andrewchristianintl #andrewchristian #actrophyboy #teamnick A post shared by Nick Mascardo (@nickmasc) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

The only time I HALF-ASS a photo is so that it’s approved by Instagram! 😛 🍑 @andrewchristianintl #actrophyboy #teamnick #andrewchristian A post shared by Nick Mascardo (@nickmasc) on Jul 15, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Let’s hope he continues this beautiful tradition.

