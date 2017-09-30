Nick Mascardo is a hugely popular underwear model for Andrew Christian.
Being a model, Mascardo isn’t afraid of stripping down for his several thousand followers, and he’s frequently sent them into meltdowns with his NSFW images.
Earlier this week Mascardo kept to the tradition by sharing a photo featuring Mascardo and his friend Joe Rap laying completely naked at the beach, with nothing but a hat to hide their goods.
The photo was accompanied with the caption: “I’m a little bit naked, but that’s ok”, and it’s more than ok for us!
If that wasn’t enough for you, Mascardo has shared some steamier photos.
Let’s hope he continues this beautiful tradition.
