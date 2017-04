With summer fast approaching, it’s time to decide what swimwear you’ll be showing off in by the pool.

To help you decide, model Stef van Geleuken has shown of Garçon’s ‘Graffiti Collection’ in a photoshoot by Martijns Mouter.

Check out the model below:

Summer can’t come soon enough.

Take a look at the full range over at Garçon Model’s website.

More stories:

Garçon first summer swimwear collection is bringing the heat

Hillary Clinton’s hot nephew signs to IMG Models