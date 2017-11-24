Australian model Jacob Hankin is the star of this month’s Attitude fashion spread.

We took off the hunky star’s top and covered him in glitter and rainbows, as you do. The results were, well, you can see for yourself. Honestly, it’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it.

The gorgeous full shoot, photographed by Jenny Brough, can be seen in this month’s Attitude Magazine, which features cover star Jake Shears.

Check out the pics below:

Fashion: Joseph Kocharian

Grooming: Brady Lea

Assistants: Omar Pereira Balde and Jack Lineker

Photography Assistant: Guillaume Mercier

Post production: Monica Chamorro