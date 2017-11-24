Australian model Jacob Hankin is the star of this month’s Attitude fashion spread.

We took off the hunky star’s top and covered him in glitter and rainbows, as you do. The results were, well, you can see for yourself. Honestly, it’s a tough job, but someone’s got to do it.

The gorgeous full shoot, photographed by Jenny Brough, can be seen in this month’s Attitude Magazine, which features cover star Jake Shears.

Check out the pics below:

Jacob wears faux fur scarf and coat both by Nicopanda, shorts and briefs by Rufskin

Jacob wears jogging bottoms by Ashish

Jacob wears top by Les Girls Les Boys, shorts and briefs both by Rufskin

Jacob wears knitwear by Prada, polo by Lacoste

Jacob wears shirt by Burberry at Matches, shorts, by Burberry at MR PORTER, cap by Gucci at Matches Fashion

Jacob wears full look by Burberry

Jacob wears full look by Givenchy

Jacob wears Moschino

 

Fashion: Joseph Kocharian

Grooming: Brady Lea 

Assistants: Omar Pereira Balde and Jack Lineker

Photography Assistant: Guillaume Mercier

Post production: Monica Chamorro