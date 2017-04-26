He’s one of the most recognisable models in the world, but Tyson Beckford certainly isn’t shy about showing himself off.

The male supermodel made his return to Chippendales in Las Vegas last week as the latest celebrity guest to take part in the strip show – but gave fans an X-rated treat on social media first.

“It feels great to be back, it’s like I never left,” said Beckford. “Vegas is my home away from home and I love the comradery with the guys here at Chippendales.

“It’s so much fun to come to work – we have the best audiences and the energy in this theatre is incredible – I’m just living in this great moment and not even thinking about when it’s going to end.”

Before hitting the stage, Tyson took to Snapchat to share a naked snap of himself preparing for the show – and he almost flashed more than he bargained for.

Take a look below:



