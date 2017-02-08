Fucking Young! Magazine have a rather hot and heavy shoot on their website, and they’ve kindly given us a sneak peek as a special hump day treat.

Photographed by Nicholas Garlisi and filmed by Edoardo Quaranta, ‘Here Me’ takes a look at what goes on when three models (Luke Volker, Douglas Lima and Martin Thiebaut) hang out in a bathroom between model castings.

It’s as good as you imagine.

You can see the video and photographic highlights below – and be sure to check out the full shoot here.

Photographer: Nicholas Garlisi

Stylist: Luca Imbimbo

Fashion Editor: Daniele Pellegrinetti

Video Editing: Edoardo Quaranta

Coordinator/Casting: Jacopo Mainini Bandera

Grooming: Ildana Khalitova

Models: Luke Volker at Elite Milano, Douglas Lima at I Love Models Management, Martin Thiebaut at 3MMODELS