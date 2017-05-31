In the Summer issue of Attitude – available now – models Augusta and Eric channelled Greek Adonis’, striking statuesque poses.
The pair, from Wiener Models, were photographed by Kosmas Pavlos in just their designer briefs, such as Rufskin, Garcon Model, Dior, DSquared2 and Versace. They both served some great shapes with plenty of flexing.
Category is: Greek Gods
Fashion Editor Joseph Kocharian
Model: Augusta Alexander & Eric Bergmann
Grooming Yasmin Pizouzi
Photo AssistantL Xenia Trampusch
Digital Imaging: Alexandra Heindl
Assistant: Nick Clive Byam
Thank You ArtwerkStudios.at
Our Summer issue out not: Buy in print, subscribe or download now- with Adam Peaty on the cover: