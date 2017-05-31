In the Summer issue of Attitude – available now – models Augusta and Eric channelled Greek Adonis’, striking statuesque poses.

The pair, from Wiener Models, were photographed by Kosmas Pavlos in just their designer briefs, such as Rufskin, Garcon Model, Dior, DSquared2 and Versace. They both served some great shapes with plenty of flexing.

Category is: Greek Gods

Fashion Editor Joseph Kocharian

Model: Augusta Alexander & Eric Bergmann

Grooming Yasmin Pizouzi

Photo AssistantL Xenia Trampusch

Digital Imaging: Alexandra Heindl

Assistant: Nick Clive Byam

Thank You ArtwerkStudios.at

Our Summer issue out not: Buy in print, subscribe or download now- with Adam Peaty on the cover: