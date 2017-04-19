In this month’s issue of Attitude, our Fashion Director Joseph Kocharian teams up with noted make up artist Andrew Gallimore (who has done make up for all the stars including Beth Ditto, Bjork, Grimes and Lady Gaga) for an A.I inspired photo shoot that will blow your mind.

Andrew turns models George and Jevan into robots, using nothing but make up and it’s phenomenal. The models are completely transformed. Take a look at some of the best shots below:

Photography by Mark Cant.

Make up by Andrew Gallimore using Nars Cosmetics

Hair by Brady Lea

The May issue of Attitude is out now. Buy in print, or subscribe. To buy a digital copy, visit pocketmags.com/attitude.