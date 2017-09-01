Mollie King has just unveiled a total BOP.

The Saturdays star has released her brand new single Hair Down, which just so happens to have been penned by Girls Aloud producers Xenomania.

King, who’s signed up to appear on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, makes a departure from her first solo track, Back To You, with the new single’s relentless, throbbing beat that literally doesn’t let you breathe for a good three minutes.

It’s totally f**king bonkers, and we couldn’t be more here for it.

In the accompanying colourful video, the blonde star shows off her dancing skills and hair flips, which are no doubt a homage to her idol Britney Spears.

We defy you to not be fist-pumping along to this absolute banger by the end of the song.

Hair Down is out now.