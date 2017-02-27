After months of critical adulation and major awards show glory, Moonlight has made history by becoming the first LGBT-themed film in history to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Barry Jenkins’ compelling coming-of-age drama, which charts the life of a young gay black man growing up in a deprived Miami neighbourhood, scooped the top prize at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night (February 27) in the most exceptional of circumstances, after its main rival, La La Land, was wrongly announced as the winner following a mix-up with the announcement cards.

Presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced Damien Chazelle’s musical romance as the winner after mistakenly being given an envelope opened earlier and containing a card that said Emma Stone had won best actress for La La Land.

The teams behind La La Land were in the middle of their acceptance speeches when the mistake was noticed. After learning of the error, one of the film’s producers told the stunned audience of A-listers: “There’s been a mistake – Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture.”

After holding the correct card announcing Moonlight‘s historic victory, he later added: “I’m really proud to hand this to my friends at Moonlight.”

There was understandable shock in the Moonlight camp as the film’s stars and producers came to terms with their victory, which came following wins earlier in the night for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali.

Biggest #Oscars mix up of all time? Watch the full play-by-play: pic.twitter.com/RT2zGiR798 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

The unfortunate mix-up could not overshadow the magnitude of Moonlight‘s achievement, which comes 11 years after Ang Lee’s romantic cowboy drama Brokeback Mountain controversially lost out to Crash for Best Picture at the 2006 ceremony, amid accusations that the film’s central same-sex romance had hindered its chances with Academy voters.

Taking to the stage, Jenkins said: “Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true, but to hell with dreams! I’m done with it because this is true. Oh, my goodness. I have to say it is true, it’s not fake.”

PriceWaterhouseCooper, the accountancy firm responsible for counting the ballots, have “sincerely” apologised for the error, saying in statement: “We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.”

Related: ‘Moonlight’ review – ‘An essential, heartwrenching exploration of sexuality and masculinity’

Despite missing out on Best Picture, La Land remained the night’s biggest individual winner with six awards, including Best Director for Chazelle and Best Actress for Emma Stone.

The 28-year-old, who had accepted her own award just minutes before the Best Picture mix-up, later paid tribute to Moonlight, telling reporters alter she believed it was “one of the best films of all time.”

In the acting categories there were also victories for Casey Affleck, for his affecting turn as a man dealing with grief in Manchester by the Sea, and for Viola Davis, who took home a first – and, for many, long overdue – Academy Award for her role in Fences.

Moonlight opened in UK cinemas last Friday, taking a modest £368,000 in its opening week. Importantly, however, it had a higher screen average than any other film on release, achieving its taking from just 85 cinemas.

The film’s Best Picture win is likely to propel it to even greater commercial success – aided by the fact it expanded into 177 UK venues.

Check out the full list of winners from the 89th Academy Awards below:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight – WINNER

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone, La La Land – WINNER

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight – WINNER

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Viola Davis, Fences – WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land – WINNER

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

13th

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America – WINNER

BEST SCORE

Jackie

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

BEST SONG

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land – WINNER

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia – WINNER

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

20th Century Women

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea – WINNER

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight – WINNER

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Man Called Ove

Land of Mine

Tanna

The Salesman – WINNER

Toni Erdmann

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

4.1 Miles

Extremis

Joe’s Violin

The White Helmets – WINNER

Watani: My Homeland

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Sing – WINNER

Silent Nights

Timecode

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land – WINNER

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land – WINNER

Passengers

BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIR

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad – WINNER

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – WINNER

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

BEST SOUND EDITING

Arrival – WINNER

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

BEST SOUND MIXING

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper – WINNER

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book – WINNER

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge – WINNER

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

